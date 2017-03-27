Tips for success from a Hilton Head waitress whose daughter just earned a math degree from Clemson
"Team Webber" poses with Latishia Webber in December 2016 after she received her Clemson University bachelor of sciences degree in mathematical sciences with emphasis on actuarial science and financial mathematics. From left are sisters Krisinda Webber, Gabrielle Allen, Latishia Webber and her mother Daraleen Webber of Hardeeville, and her twin sister, Patrishia Webber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC