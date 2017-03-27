Tips for success from a Hilton Head w...

Tips for success from a Hilton Head waitress whose daughter just earned a math degree from Clemson

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: The Island Packet

"Team Webber" poses with Latishia Webber in December 2016 after she received her Clemson University bachelor of sciences degree in mathematical sciences with emphasis on actuarial science and financial mathematics. From left are sisters Krisinda Webber, Gabrielle Allen, Latishia Webber and her mother Daraleen Webber of Hardeeville, and her twin sister, Patrishia Webber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 28 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,001,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC