The Agenda: Graham joining Trump for lunch; Distracted driving spikes ...
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will have lunch with President Donald Trump today. After his weekend at a town hall at Clemson, some Upstate political watchers speculated that Graham could continue to be a power broker from the Hill even while taking positions against the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
|Tee higgins to michigan (May '16)
|May '16
|Bucknast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC