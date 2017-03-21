Tar Heels Third At Carolinas Cup

CLEMSON, S.C. The UNC rowing team opened spring racing Saturday morning at the Carolinas Cup, competing in five boats against Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Duke and Clemson. The Blue Devils won the day with 99 points, followed by the host Tigers with 87 and UNC with 78. Racing at Lake Hartwell, the UNC third varsity eight had the best finish of the day, taking second place with a time of 7:14.6. With a late run in the final race of the morning, the UNC varsity eight almost grabbed another second-place finish but ended up third, just a second behind Clemson.

