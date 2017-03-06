Pickens Co. removes 12K pounds of trash after litter sweep
More than six tons of trash was removed from the roadways after Pickens County completed a litter sweep of Highway 123 from Easley to Clemson. Pickens County would like to thank the Sheriff's Office, SCDOT, Roads and Bridges and the inmates who worked extremely hard to complete this project in a timely manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
|Tee higgins to michigan (May '16)
|May '16
|Bucknast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC