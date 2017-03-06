Pickens Co. removes 12K pounds of tra...

Pickens Co. removes 12K pounds of trash after litter sweep

More than six tons of trash was removed from the roadways after Pickens County completed a litter sweep of Highway 123 from Easley to Clemson. Pickens County would like to thank the Sheriff's Office, SCDOT, Roads and Bridges and the inmates who worked extremely hard to complete this project in a timely manner.

