Manufacturing Business Incubator launched to grow startups in Greenville
Greenville Technical College is launching a Manufacturing Business Incubator at its Center for Manufacturing Innovation, located adjacent to the Clemson ICAR campus. Greenville Tech said CMI partnered with the South Carolina Research Authority to allow two startup companies to set-up shop in the incubator space.
