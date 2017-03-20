Jersey Mike's Subs to donate all proc...

Jersey Mike's Subs to donate all proceeds from Wednesday's sales to charities

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WMBF

Jersey Mike's Subs locations across the US will donate 100 percent of Wednesday's sales to local charities as part of the company's annual 'Day of Giving,' according to a news release. The six locations in Greenville County will donate to Greenville Family Partnership, which works to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 28 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,695 • Total comments across all topics: 280,010,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC