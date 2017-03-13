Ill-advised disregard for FOIA

Ill-advised disregard for FOIA

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Post and Courier

State lawmakers on the fence over whether to strengthen the Freedom of Information Act should take a look at the results of a recent experiment by the South Carolina Policy Council. The council, an independent research organization that promotes limited government, free enterprise and individual rights in South Carolina, found that it isn't unusual for government agencies simply to refuse to comply with the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 16 chadthe 21
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar 14 JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Mar 14 Frankenberry 1
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Mar 13 Venturajj2233 17
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca Mar 10 Tony 9
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,646,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC