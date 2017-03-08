Horry Electrict names Lewis Rural Lady of the Year
Janell Lewis was named Horry Electric Cooperative's Rural Lady of the Year and received the Miss Leo G. Knauff Leadership Award Friday. Janell, a daughter of the late Alton and Juanita Tyler, grew up on a farm in the Allsbrook community.
