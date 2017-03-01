Hemp not the answer for some struggling farmers
South Carolina farmers may soon be able to grow industrial hemp, a crop that can be used to make several products like oils and clothing. The Industrial Hemp Bill hit the floor for its first reading Thursday and those closest to it believe it should have no problem passing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
|Tee higgins to michigan (May '16)
|May '16
|Bucknast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC