Group offering scholarship

The Newberry County Master Gardener Association is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior or a college level student who is pursing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field. Lynn Cousins with the Master Gardeners said this scholarship has been given out since 2004, and has been awarded to students with a good academic record who are either attending or have been accepted into an accredited two- or four-year institution of higher learning.

