Group offering scholarship -
The Newberry County Master Gardener Association is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to a high school senior or a college level student who is pursing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field. Lynn Cousins with the Master Gardeners said this scholarship has been given out since 2004, and has been awarded to students with a good academic record who are either attending or have been accepted into an accredited two- or four-year institution of higher learning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|chadthe
|21
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Mar 10
|Tony
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC