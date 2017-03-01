Graham booed at town hall after saying he 'mostly' agrees with Trump
Lindsey Graham Graham booed at town hall after saying he 'mostly' agrees with Trump Dem rep: I don't trust House Republicans to carry out Russia probe Pressure mounts on GOP leaders to back special counsel MORE faced jeers from a town hall crowd in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday after he said he "mostly" agrees with President Trump's agenda. Donald Trump Graham booed at town hall after saying he 'mostly' agrees with Trump Massachusetts gov: We'll plug gap if Planned Parenthood funds blocked Trump met with Scarborough before speech to Congress MORE , be as successful as possible because, number one, I agree with him mostly and I'd like to get this country moving again," Graham said.
