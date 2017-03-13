FT Roundup: The President of the United States is Beefing with Snoop Dogg
In a new music video, Snoop fires a toy gun at a clown dressed like Trump. In the video, when the rapper fires the toy gun, a flag with the word "Bang" on it comes out of the barrel, like in old cartoons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Thu
|chadthe
|21
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Mar 10
|Tony
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC