Freeze destroys peaches
Nothing's "peachy-keen' for state peach orchard growers this season. It's predicted to be the worst yield in 10 years, as last week's unusual temperature plunge will cause the Palmetto State to lose about 90% of its peach crop for the year, according to local experts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|chadthe
|21
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Mar 10
|Tony
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC