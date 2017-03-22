Freeze destroys peaches

Freeze destroys peaches

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lexington County Chronicle

Nothing's "peachy-keen' for state peach orchard growers this season. It's predicted to be the worst yield in 10 years, as last week's unusual temperature plunge will cause the Palmetto State to lose about 90% of its peach crop for the year, according to local experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 16 chadthe 21
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar 14 JUST SURFING 17
Baldor Mar 14 Frankenberry 1
Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12) Mar 13 Venturajj2233 17
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca Mar 10 Tony 9
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,174 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC