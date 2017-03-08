Exposing peach tree roots shields them from deadly fungus -
Peach trees planted by standard method, with their root crowns below the soil, are susceptible to a deadly fungus called Armillaria. South Carolina is the nation's second-leading peach producer behind California, where Armillaria tabescens doesn't grow.
