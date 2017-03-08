Duke holds off Clemson 79-72
Clemson's Marquise Reed converted a three-point play to cut Duke's lead to 69-68 with less than three minutes to go, but Luke Kennard hit two clutch jumpers late to help the Blue Devils pull away for a 79-72 win. Kennard, Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson each scored 20 points apiece for Duke, which led by 13 with 8:30 remaining in the second half before a furious Clemson rally trimmed the deficit to just one with 2:51 left.
