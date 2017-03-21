DE Justin Mascoll Commits to Clemson Tigers
Weakside defensive end Justin Mascoll from South Gwinnett, GA just committed to Clemson. Mascoll had favored Florida State earlier in the process and Georgia was also in the picture to a certain degree.
