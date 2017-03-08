Clemson to model new research cyberinfrastructure with Southeastern universities
Clemson University has launched a collaborative cyberinfrastructure project working with four historically black colleges and universities to enhance their research capacity and to transform the way research is done on those campuses. The National Science Foundation has awarded Clemson a $250,000 grant for the project, titled "CC* Cyber Team: Cyberinfrastructure Empowerment for Diverse Research, Scholarship, and Workforce Development ."
