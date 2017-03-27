Clemson students to host, compete in livestock exhibition at Garrison arena
Clemson University students will show off livestock exhibition and evaluation skills learned in class when they compete in the Little North American Showmanship Contest on March 31 and April 1. Clemson University students will show off their livestock exhibition and evaluation skills when they compete in the Little North American Showmanship Contest on March 31 and April 1. This annual event is free to the public and will be held at the T. Ed. Garrison Livestock Arena and Cattle Complex, 1101 W. Queen St., Pendleton.
