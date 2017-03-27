Clemson students to host, compete in ...

Clemson students to host, compete in livestock exhibition at Garrison arena

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Pickens Sentinel

Clemson University students will show off livestock exhibition and evaluation skills learned in class when they compete in the Little North American Showmanship Contest on March 31 and April 1. Clemson University students will show off their livestock exhibition and evaluation skills when they compete in the Little North American Showmanship Contest on March 31 and April 1. This annual event is free to the public and will be held at the T. Ed. Garrison Livestock Arena and Cattle Complex, 1101 W. Queen St., Pendleton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) 12 hr Noahtdavis 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mon Mikayla 61
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC