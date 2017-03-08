Clemson scientist receives $367K gran...

Clemson scientist receives $367K grant to trace how arsenic disrupts developing cells

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

IMAGE: From left, Clemson University's Dana Szymkowicz , Sarah Coleman , Kaleigh Sims and professor Lisa Bain will team up to research arsenic's effects on developing children.... view more CLEMSON, South Carolina -- Novelists often employ arsenic poisoning as a dramatic tool to kill off a character. But in real life, chronic exposure at non-deadly levels can still cause a bevy of harm, resulting in loss of muscle mass, memory disruption, impaired sensory abilities, damage to blood vessels and cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scarfo construction (May '10) Feb 22 Expisingthedarkness 16
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 17
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
News Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Jackie 4
Tee higgins to michigan (May '16) May '16 Bucknast 1
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,552 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC