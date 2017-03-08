Clemson scientist receives $367K grant to trace how arsenic disrupts developing cells
IMAGE: From left, Clemson University's Dana Szymkowicz , Sarah Coleman , Kaleigh Sims and professor Lisa Bain will team up to research arsenic's effects on developing children.... view more CLEMSON, South Carolina -- Novelists often employ arsenic poisoning as a dramatic tool to kill off a character. But in real life, chronic exposure at non-deadly levels can still cause a bevy of harm, resulting in loss of muscle mass, memory disruption, impaired sensory abilities, damage to blood vessels and cancer.
