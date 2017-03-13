Clemson Named a Two Seed in the NIT T...

Clemson Named a Two Seed in the NIT Tournament

Clemson was named a two-seed in the NIT tournament on Sunday Night. The Tigers were the highest rated RPI team to not make the NCAA tournament 's field of 68. Clemson will play Oakland in the tournament's first round, before facing the winner of Alabama vs. Richmond - if they advance.

