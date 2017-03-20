Clemson Extension plans educational retreat for female farmers
The retreat, called "Annie's Project," returns to South Carolina for the sixth year May 17-20 at the Madren Conference Center and Inn in Clemson. Space is limited and registration is due by April 21. Registration is online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easley Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|chadthe
|21
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|Mar 15
|Cynthia Crosby
|5
|Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16)
|Mar 15
|Singlemom08
|3
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Mar 14
|JUST SURFING
|17
|Baldor
|Mar 14
|Frankenberry
|1
|Need new parents. Its either yes or no. I dont ... (May '12)
|Mar 13
|Venturajj2233
|17
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Mar 10
|Tony
|9
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC