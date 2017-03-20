Clemson Extension plans educational r...

Clemson Extension plans educational retreat for female farmers

Thursday Read more: Easley Progress

The retreat, called "Annie's Project," returns to South Carolina for the sixth year May 17-20 at the Madren Conference Center and Inn in Clemson. Space is limited and registration is due by April 21. Registration is online.

Clemson, SC

