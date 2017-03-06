Clean-up effort grows
Unable to stomach the accumulating amounts of trash on roadways and neighborhoods, Sen. Rex Rice and Sheriff Rick Clark decided to take matters into their own hands. "I had a number of people call me about the litter situation in Pickens County and just how bad we looked," said Rice.
