Catch Up With Marist Rowing On Clemson Trip

CLEMSON, South Carolina The Marist men's and women's rowing teams headed down to their annual training trip in Clemson, South Carolina this past weekend. The Red Foxes will spend the next week training for the upcoming spring portion of thier schedule.

