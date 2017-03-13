Bennettsville woman reported missing
BENNETTSVILLE, SC The Bennettsville Police Department asked the public's help Friday finding a woman reported missing from her home in Bennettsville. According to a BPD news release, Kimberly Cox was last seen Wednesday wearing blue jeans, a shirt and a Clemson jacket around 12:30 a.m. Cox stands five feet, three inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
