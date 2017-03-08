Beer Fuels Clemson's Route of Sparty

Beer Fuels Clemson's Route of Sparty

While Seth Beer may have had a slow start to the 2017 season, it looks like it's safe to say the old Beer is back and ready to crush the ball. It's also apparent that he loves playing at Greenville's Flour Field, where the Tigers defeated the Michigan State Spartans 9-2 Wednesday night.

