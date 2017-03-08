Beer Fuels Clemson's Route of Sparty
While Seth Beer may have had a slow start to the 2017 season, it looks like it's safe to say the old Beer is back and ready to crush the ball. It's also apparent that he loves playing at Greenville's Flour Field, where the Tigers defeated the Michigan State Spartans 9-2 Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shakin The Southland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Mar 10
|Tony
|9
|scarfo construction (May '10)
|Feb 22
|Expisingthedarkness
|16
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Striped bass, hybrid bass stocked by DNR in Lak... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Jackie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC