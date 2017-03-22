a I pledge allegiance to the flaga a -

15 hrs ago

The Union Times Most of those in the audience placed their hands over their hearts while others saluted as they said the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the debate between the Republican candidates for the US House of Representatives District 5 seat in the USC Union Auditorium on March 10. A total of six candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for the District 5 seat which was left vacant when Rep. Mick Mulvaney was appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the US Senate as Director of the US Office of Management and Budget. The Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board of Directors will have their monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 22 at noon.

