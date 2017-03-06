#5 South Carolina vs. #15 Clemson Gam...

#5 South Carolina vs. #15 Clemson Game 2 Recap: Gamecocks lose 8-7, Tigers Even Series

After the Gamecocks squeaked past the Tigers with a 2-0 shutout on Friday night, they trailed by the same score early on Saturday afternoon, thanks to a first-inning two-run homer from Seth Beer. Fortunately, the shut out ended in the bottom of the inning, when Justin Row tripled with one out, then later came home on an RBI single from Jonah Bride to make it 2-1.

