Y'all, @Dog_Rates just weighed in on Nazanin Zinouri's pup

We've all been following Nazanin Zinouri's journey back from Iran since President Donald Trump's executive order halting immigrants and refugee travel to the U.S. from seven mostly-Muslim nations. After being stopped during her rushed trip back to the states from visiting her family in Iran, Zinouri, who recently completed her PhD at Clemson, posted on Facebook last week that she was unsure about what would come of her if she wasn't allowed back to the area she's called home for seven years.

