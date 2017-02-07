Y'all, @Dog_Rates just weighed in on ...

Y'all, @Dog_Rates just weighed in on Nazanin Zinouri's pup

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Charleston City Paper

We've all been following Nazanin Zinouri's journey back from Iran since President Donald Trump's executive order halting immigrants and refugee travel to the U.S. from seven mostly-Muslim nations. After being stopped during her rushed trip back to the states from visiting her family in Iran, Zinouri, who recently completed her PhD at Clemson, posted on Facebook last week that she was unsure about what would come of her if she wasn't allowed back to the area she's called home for seven years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 21
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC