Yale Puts PC Pressure On Clemson
Yale University 's controversial decision to scrub the name of John C. Calhoun from one of its prominent residential colleges has placed tremendous pressure on Clemson University - a school which sits on the former vice-president's plantation. "We have a strong presumption against renaming buildings on this campus," Yale president Peter Salovey said in a statement.
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
