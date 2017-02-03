Who are South Carolina's priority foo...

Who are South Carolina's priority football recruits in the 2018 cycle?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Garnet And Black Attack

Although the Gamecocks have just welcomed 24 new players to the program, the work has begun to identify their priority recruits for next year's class. Make no mistake: even though National Signing Day 2018 is a long way off , Will Muschamp and his staff are already making plans to begin their big push toward getting seniors-to-be in the boat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Garnet And Black Attack.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Jan 25 devon 317
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jan 24 Friemdlyfreak 59
Clemson title Jan 14 Honestly 4
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,872 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC