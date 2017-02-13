Water research supported

Water research supported

Clemson University administrators told a state House Ways and Means subcommittee that they want to expand the university's water research capabilities so state agencies and municipalities have the information they need to make sound water-policy decisions. George Askew, vice president of Clemson Public Service and Agriculture, told the subcommittee that a complete understanding of the state's water resources was the only way to plan for the future and avoid the same water woes experienced in the western U.S. "We are feast or famine when it comes to water in South Carolina," Askew said.

