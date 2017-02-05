Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Ira...

Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman back in US

Read more: Daily Journal

An Iranian engineer who had been blocked from returning to South Carolina by President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim nations returned to the U.S. on Sunday, her employer said. Nazanin Zinouri cleared through an immigration check in Boston and expected to return home Monday to Clemson, where the 29-year-old works for startup technology firm Modjoul, company founder Eric Martinez said in a phone interview.

