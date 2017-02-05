Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman back in US
An Iranian engineer who had been blocked from returning to South Carolina by President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim nations returned to the U.S. on Sunday, her employer said. Nazanin Zinouri cleared through an immigration check in Boston and expected to return home Monday to Clemson, where the 29-year-old works for startup technology firm Modjoul, company founder Eric Martinez said in a phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|17 hr
|RustyS
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|21 hr
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|4
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC