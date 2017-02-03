Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman back in US
There are 5 comments on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman back in US. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
In this photo provided by Eric Martinez, Nazanin Zinouri, front left, and her colleagues from Modjoul, a startup technology firm in Clemson, S.C., pose for a photo after Zinouri arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Zinouri, an Iranian engineer who had been blocked from returning to South Carolina by President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim nations, returned to the U.S. on Sunday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Yeah, we've heard this story again and again. Sounds like a fixation with spiting Trump. If his executive order somehow gets permanently blocked, then I'll take notice. Less concerned with idiot liberals. More concerned with ambitious Republican Congress.
|
#2 9 hrs ago
"For Wasserman Schultz and Deutch to agitate against President TrumpÂ’s policies and falsely claim they target Muslims is suspect in itself. But to do so at an airport where five people were massacred in an ISIS-inspired attack just weeks before is an obscene travesty. And allowing Khurrum Wahid, a documented terrorist sympathizer, who himself was reported to be on a federal terrorist watch list, to speak from a podium bearing the Congressional Seal provided Wahid with authentication he had no rights to and was beyond the pale."
Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch Stand with Radical Muslims Against Trump
https://tinyurl.com/jfsnsy5
The true stripes of Democrat Communists show more vividly.
|
#3 9 hrs ago
The deed is done.
They won't be coming through with a casual glance like they were before and the court can't shut down the immigration functions.
Neither can they play judge-shop for holds for long.
This is another Democrat bellyflop.
|
#4 7 hrs ago
https://impeachdonaldtrumpnow.org
|
#5 3 hrs ago
youfuckingidiot
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|7
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|1 hr
|nun ya
|5
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC