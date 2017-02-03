Travelers arrive in US to hugs and te...

Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted

9 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the U.S. on Sunday after a federal judge swept the ban aside. Airlines around the world allowed people to board flights as usual to the United States.

