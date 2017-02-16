this story a-o

Self Regional Hall, a new 17,000-square-foot, state-of-the art facility that will house the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics. Image Credit: Craig Mahaffey / Clemson University Self Regional Hall, a new 17,000-square-foot, state-of-the art facility that will house the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics, has opened on the campus of the Greenwood Genetic Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.