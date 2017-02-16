this story a-o
Self Regional Hall, a new 17,000-square-foot, state-of-the art facility that will house the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics. Image Credit: Craig Mahaffey / Clemson University Self Regional Hall, a new 17,000-square-foot, state-of-the art facility that will house the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics, has opened on the campus of the Greenwood Genetic Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC