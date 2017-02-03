The Agenda: Slager lawyers want charges dismissed; Council votes to...

Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager stands alongside attorneys for the defense and prosecution in a Charleston courtroom on Nov. 3 Attorneys for ex-North Charleston cop Michael Slager, accused of murder in the killing of Walter Scott during a traffic stop two years ago, want the charges dropped as prosecutors prepare to retry the case against their client after a hung jury mistrial last year. Slager's lawyers say the retrial constitutes double jeopardy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.