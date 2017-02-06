The Agenda: Clemson PhD grad back in ...

The Agenda: Clemson PhD grad back in Upstate; Gentrification woes;...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Charleston City Paper

BMW Manufacturing CEO Knudt Flor on talk of border tariffs: " It's not a reality as of today ... We like to deal with reality and fact." Source: GSA Business In the P&C this weekend, dueling gentrification stories, one about downtown business owners being squeezed out and another about Neck-area residents working to forestall the effects of development marching up the peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clemson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Tue gwww 21
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Mon duck femocrats 6
News S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-... Feb 6 WelbyMD 7
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
See all Clemson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clemson Forum Now

Clemson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clemson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Clemson, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC