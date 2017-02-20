Sheriff Vows to Find Who Killed Clemson Student 20 Years Ago
Investigators will find the killer of an 18-year-old Clemson student found floating in Lake Hartwell 20 years ago, the Oconee County Sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw was a lieutenant in the sheriff's office on Feb. 20, 1997, when authorities found Brooke Holsonback's body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Sat
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC