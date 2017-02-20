Sheriff Vows to Find Who Killed Clems...

Sheriff Vows to Find Who Killed Clemson Student 20 Years Ago

Investigators will find the killer of an 18-year-old Clemson student found floating in Lake Hartwell 20 years ago, the Oconee County Sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw was a lieutenant in the sheriff's office on Feb. 20, 1997, when authorities found Brooke Holsonback's body.

