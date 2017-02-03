Scientists Are Now Mad About Trump's Policies and Taking Action
They're usually more comfortable behind the scenes, working cautiously and pressing forward only step by step as they test and prove their ideas. Climate change activists carry signs as they march during a protest in downtown in Philadelphia a day before the start of the Democratic National Convention on July 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|12 hr
|RustyS
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|16 hr
|VP Mullah Elect P...
|4
|Melissa Looper
|Jan 28
|Mustang Parking G...
|1
|Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville?
|Jan 26
|Constance from Hi...
|1
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|4
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC