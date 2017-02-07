SC: CAT Study, Changes in the Offing

Feb. 07--CLEMSON UNIVERSITY -- Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook said Tuesday that the city's examination of local transportation needs could be available for preview next month. In remarks at the Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual town and gown luncheon at the Madren Conference Center, Cook said there is a "95 percent chance" that a draft version of the study would be ready for the City Council in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.