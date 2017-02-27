Rusty reptile or Clemson fan? Orange ...

Rusty reptile or Clemson fan? Orange turtles show up in Myrtle

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A Sun News story that went viral this week about an orange alligator in Calabash, N.C. prompted a Myrtle Beach visitor to report seeing several orange turtles while playing golf at the Myrtlewood Golf Club's Palmetto Course. The turtles were found sunning themselves Wednesday afternoon on a rock by the 17th tee, near a spillway sourced from the Intracoastal Waterway.

