Research aims to improve water management during extreme droughts

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Easley Progress

Research from Clemson University could help scientists, engineers and policymakers better understand drought, considered to be the world's most widespread natural disaster. With the help of a prestigious CAREER award from the National Science Foundation, Ashok Mishra, an assistant professor of civil engineering, is building a computer model that will incorporate more factors than drought forecasters currently use and could help predict drought effects as long as six months before they are felt.

