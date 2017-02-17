OU football journal: Clemson defensive line graduate transfer lists Sooners as finalists
Clemson defensive tackle Scott Pagano graduated from the university with a degree in sociology in December and is looking at finishing his playing career away from Death Valley. After Pagano made his announcement on Friday, 37 programs contacted the former Tiger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clemson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|Feb 18
|Eldecoblows
|81
|Landsthrow Apartments.
|Feb 10
|New to the area
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|duck femocrats
|6
|S Carolina's 1st openly gay lawmaker from deep-...
|Feb 6
|WelbyMD
|7
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clemson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC