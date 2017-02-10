Orange 'Trumpagator' spotted in Hanahan pond has residents speculating
Several Hanahan residents have reported seeing this orange alligator in a pond, prompting speculation on whether the animal is albino or whether it is covered in dry clay. Stephen Tatum/Provided Several Hanahan residents have reported seeing this orange alligator in a pond, prompting speculation on whether the animal is albino or whether it is covered in dry clay.
