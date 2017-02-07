Lyft angles for riders in South Carolina, matching Uber in price, geography
In this July 15, 2015, file photo, Uber driver Karim Amrani sits in his car parked near the San Francisco International Airport parking area in San Francisco. Uber driver Joel "JJ" Jones talks about the differences between Uber and Lyft while waiting for a pickup at Charleston International Airport last week.
