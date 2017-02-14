Lowcountry Graduate Center offering business management certificate program
Clemson University's Spiro Sessions , formerly known as Go Spiro, will be offered at the Lowcountry Graduate Center in North Charleston and at Clemson's MBA campus in Greenville starting in March, according to a news release. Eight evening sessions will be held for leaders of small to midsize businesses to learn best practices and contemporary business principles.
