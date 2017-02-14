Having concealed handguns on college ...

Having concealed handguns on college campuses attract group of CCU students

Coastal Carolina Conservatives Group is fighting to see fellow classmates carry more than just textbooks into classrooms and around campus. Now the group wants to see students who are at least 21 years-old and have a concealed weapons permit carry their guns while on campus.

