Could SC peaches be tastier, healthier? Clemson scientists think so

Peaches are a staple in the Upstate diet, but a pair of scientists are wondering if they can make the beloved fruit even better. Clemson University horticulture associate professor Ksenija Gasic received $150,000 grant to research the biochemical and molecular regulation of cartenoid accumulation in peaches.

