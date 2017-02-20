Clemson Ph.D grad stuck in Iran still uncertain about when she'll return to SC
Days after she was sent back to Iran while attempting to get back to the United States following President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the states from seven Middle Eastern countries, a Clemson Ph.D graduate says she's still not certain when she'll return to the Upstate. Nazanin Zinouri says she's still in Tehran while Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott, and Rep. Jeff Duncan work to bring her back to the United States.
