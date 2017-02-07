Clemson man accused of downloading, distributing child porn
A Clemson man was arrested Sunday in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office. Officials said 37-year-old Jeremy Brian Crowe was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
